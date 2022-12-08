Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps officially ranked second in the world

Manchester United and Lionesses keeper, Mary Earps has been ranked the second best goalkeeper in the world in the IFFHS Awards 2022.

Olympique Lyon’s Christiane Endler has claimed the top spot for the second year running.

Endler helped her side to another UEFA Champions League victory back in June and earned the most points in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Earps, who helped England to win the Euro’s earlier this year with her impressive shot-stopping skills, was placed second in the rankings, making the list for the first time in her career.

Since her United debut in September 2019, Earps has played every minute of every WSL game for the Reds.

This season she has kept clean sheets in all but one of her eight WSL appearances.

She has cemented herself as Englanf manager Sarina Wiegman’s first choice keeper since the Dutch woman took over the Lionesses from Phil Neville.

Earps had lost her place in Neville’s squad but through Wiegman’s trust, United’s guidance and Earps’ hard work and determination she regained her spot and overtook Ellie Roebuck to become the country’s number one keeper.

Earps finished ahead of Germany and Wolfsburg keeper, Merle Frohms and Arsenal’s Manuela Zinsberger.

This is just the latest accolade in a year of achievements for the 29 year old, who continues to go from strength to strength.

Earps will hope to keep another clean sheet in the Manchester derby at the weekend which takes place at the Etihad Stadium.

United currently sit second in the table ahead of Arsenal on goal difference and three points ahead of fourth placed City.