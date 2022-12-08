Manchester United learn of Benfica’s January price tag for Goncalo Ramos



Manchester United will have to fork out €100m if they are to sign Portugal star Goncalo Ramos in January.

Ramos announced himself to the world in Portugal’s 6-1 win against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

The striker started ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had to be content with a place on the bench. The Benfica ace more than filled Ronaldo’s shoes.

He scored a hat-trick as the Selecao put six goals past Switzerland on their way to the quarter-finals where they will face Morocco.

United had been linked with Ramos before his World Cup heroics, but now it will become even more difficult to prise him away in January.

CM reports that any club looking to snatch Ramos from Benfica will have to part with an astronomical €100m, a figure close to what Liverpool paid for Darwin Nunez.

As per CM, not only is Ramos now widely considered to be Ronaldo’s successor in the Portugal team, but could be his successor at United if the 20-time English champions meet Benfica’s hefty price tag.

The outlet have indicated that the explosion in Ramos’ price tag is not only because of his hat trick against the Swiss.

For the Primeira Liga giants, Ramos has contributed 14 goals this season.

Another reason is that he now has a symbolic status as Ronaldo’s successor. This coupled with his superb statistics in various metrics against Switzerland make Benfica confident of significantly increasing his price.

One of the 21-year-old’s earlier coaches had said about the player, “I could already see a difference. You could already see the difference in Gonçalo [Ramos] in relation to his other teammates.”

“We went to play in an international tournament in Vila Real de Santo António and he was the only one born in 2001 to join the team, which was made up of kids from 1999.”

