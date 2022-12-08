Paris Saint-Germain president publicly declares interest in Marcus Rashford



One of the biggest changes under new manager Erik ten Hag has been the positive performances put in by previously under-performing stars.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Dutchman’s management has been Marcus Rashford. The Mancunian had struggled big time last season after returning from a shoulder surgery.

His head would drop at the slightest hint of trouble and he looked disinterested for the most part and as a result his form nosedived. That led to his axing from the first team of both club and country.

But the 25-year-old has really bought into Ten hag’s vision and is once again back playing with a smile on his face. Rashford is currently the top scorer for his club with eight goals and also has three goals in the World Cup.

Rashford, a man in demand

His contract with the Red Devils is set to end in 2023 but the club still hold the option of triggering a one-year extension in his contract should they wish.

It has been widely reported that the academy graduate wants to stay at United and sign a new long-term deal but talks have not progressed due to the World Cup.

And now Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that his club would certainly be interested in a move for the Manchester-born attacker if he were to become a free agent in the summer.

🗣️ "Maybe summer why not…let him focus on the world cup" PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks on the prospect of signing Marcus Rashford 🟥 pic.twitter.com/0GmPhIDBGD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 8, 2022

The club chief also revealed that they club had spoken with the player’s entourage when things were not going his way last season in Manchester.

“He’s (Rashford) another player that is really amazing,” Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports. “And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

PSG in for Rashford

“We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

“Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”

It would be a surprise to see United not triggering the one-year option soon as they would be reluctant to lose their star player for free.

Quite a few clubs have been eyeing up Rashford considering his contract situation but the hope remains that he will sign a long-term deal soon.

