Real Madrid eyeing Manchester United gem Alejandro Garnacho



La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

This is according to Relevo, who report that Los Merengues have Garnacho on their list as they step up their efforts to sign young and promising stars destined for the biggest stage.

Relevo indicates, “His [Garnacho’s] recent performances with Manchester United have been decisive and at 18 he is considered [by Madrid] one of the great stars of the future.”

“Real Madrid and Garnacho like each other. But it is not the only club on the list.”

“He [Garnacho] is very attached to the city of Madrid, where he was born, and he goes whenever he can to spend a few days with his family.”

United have been hard at work to extend the Argentine’s contract at Old Trafford.

Before the World Cup, Garnacho broke into the spotlight after a series of starts in the Europa League.

He scored against Real Sociedad and more recently, in United’s final game before the World Cup against Fulham. Thanks to the youngster’s last-gasp winner, the Red Devils beat Fulham and clinched all three points.

Garnacho was born in Madrid but is of Argentinian nationality through his mother. He plied his tried in the Atletico Madrid youth system before United swooped in for him in 2020 and lured him to Old Trafford.

At the time, Garnacho had offers from both United and Borussia Dortmund. He chose the English club and the rest is history.

It is unlikely that United will even tolerate any talks of their gem’s exit.

The club should move swiftly and get his new contract signed to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

