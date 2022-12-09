Manchester United linked with a move for Morocco hero Yassine Bounou



One of the first things Erik ten Hag did as new Manchester United boss was identify the defence and midfield as areas in major need of upgradation.

And the Dutchman did just that, bringing in a couple of defenders and midfielders apiece but there are still problems to solve up front.

Another area that needs a resolution is that of the goalkeeper. David de Gea has been United’s No 1 for over a decade now but his skill-set is not exactly suited to Ten Hag’s style.

The former Ajax boss demands his keeper to be proficient with the ball at his feet and have the ability to play as sweeper-keeper when needed.

United’s goalkeeper search

While the Spaniard’s shot-stopping ability has never been in doubt, he lacks the above mentioned two traits. And this has led to a lot of speculation regarding United’s search for an alternate.

On-loan keeper Martin Dubravka is expected to return back to Newcastle United while Dean Henderson‘s future remains unclear as of now.

*Bounou Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United have renewed their interest in Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after his impressive performance at the World Cup, as Spanish outlet AS said.#ManUnited #ManUtd #ManchesterUnited #MUFC #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/Ofz5TY8ZAI — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) December 8, 2022

United are still to trigger the one-year extension clause in the Spanish international’s contract and no contract talks have taken place with it ending in 2023.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Jan Oblak, Yann Sommer and Odysseas Vlachodimos but the World Cup has thrown a new name into the ring.

Morocco’s hero against Spain, Yassine Bounou is reportedly now a target for the English giants according to AS (via Yahoo) and Fichajes.

Yassine Bounou to United back on?

United know him well from a couple of years ago when he was part of the Sevilla side that beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s United in the Europa League semifinals.

He was also looked at in the summer gone by but a move was not deemed as suitable. But his World Cup heroics have firmly put the spotlight back on him once again.

United are known for their propensity to complete deals based on World Cup displays in the past. He is valued at €15million according to Transfermarkt.

