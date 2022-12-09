Manchester United plan to sit down with Diogo Dalot’s representatives after the World Cup as Aaron Wan-Bissaka set for departure



With a major rebuilding job in front of him, new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag did not waste any time as he forced the club to spend over £200million in the summer to recruit five stars to plug multiple holes in the squad.

Despite a much stronger defence and midfield currently, there remain gaps in the squad most notably up front and in the right-back spot.

From close to being old under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to becoming the undisputed starter under Ten Hag, Diogo Dalot has come a long way.

His importance to the Dutchman’s plans is there for all to see with the Portuguese full-back starting all but one game so far this campaign.

United plan to hand Dalot new contract

United’s manager has spoken of the need to bring in reinforcements considering the overdependence on the 23-year-old.

So far this campaign, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has played just four minutes with the manager not deeming him good enough for his style of play.

The former Crystal Palace defender did make his return from injury against Cadiz in a friendly but looked off the pace and generally poor as he was directly responsible for the La Liga side’s second on the night.

Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot's new contract. He's doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

Wan-Bissaka was a regular under Solskjaer but due to his weakness going forward and with the ball at his feet, the current manager does not rate him, choosing to play left-back Tyrell Malacia in his place when needed.

The right-back situation is currently a bit dicey as Dalot’s contract is ending next year while there is no resolution regarding the English full-back’s situation.

AWB out, new RB in

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United will sit down with Dalot’s representatives as soon as the World Cup ends in a bid to get the player to sign a new long-term contract.

United hold the option of extending his deal by a year but they want the former Porto man to sign a new deal as soon as possible with multiple European giants monitoring the situation closely.

Wan-Bissaka is also due to be sold with the Red Devils trying to find a club which will play them they highest transfer fee, considering their initial outlay of £45million.

After both these issues are settled, the 20-time English champions will aim to sign a right-back in January as competition for the Portugal international.

