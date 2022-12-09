Manchester United players could return early after Brazil’s World Cup elimination

Manchester United could receive a significant boost after Brazil’s World Cup elimination against Croatia.

The Seleçao looked like favourites to win the competition but lost against a formidable Croatia team on penalties.

Despite taking the lead in extra time, Brazil conceded immediately after, with Bruno Petkovic’s deflected strike taking it to penalties.

It will be a tough one to take for the likes of Casemiro and Antony, who were terrific throughout the tournament.

The latter showed glimpses of brilliance in today’s game against Croatia.

For United fans, it’s good news, as three of their star players – Antony, Casemiro and Fred will be returning early.

They could be available for the game against Burnley on the 22nd December.

Manager Erik ten Hag spoke about how he expects his players to return immediately after the World Cup.

“We had a plan; we have prepared the players with what the plan is so there can’t be any confusion about what the programme is.”

“We make the players aware of the fact that, after you are out of the World Cup, you have to return to the club and the league immediately goes on. ”

“You have to be ready for that, but I think our players are used to it.”

“Our players are winners, and they are battling now for the World Cup, and at the moment, they are out – hopefully one is the winner – they have to deal with that. ”

“With the success they have, or the defeats, they have to deal with it, and of course, they have to be ready for another challenge.”