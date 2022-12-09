Manchester United receive significant £18m boost as striker pursuit heats up



Manchester United will be in the market for a striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, the club’s hand has been forced and while plans to recruit a top goalscorer were relegated until the summer, a signing must now be brought forward.

United have been linked with a host of names.

At the top of the list is PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo, who recently said that should the Red Devils come calling, he would consider their offer.

Goncalo Ramos is also on the other list, more so after his heroics for Portugal against Switzerland. A report recently indicated that the Benfica man would cost United upwards of £100m.

Whoever they decide to go for, United will be boosted in their pursuit of a striker by an £18m windfall.

The Manchester Evening News relays, “United have already predicted they will save £16million in wages that were due to be paid to Ronaldo before the end of the season but will no longer have to following the ‘clean break’ agreement they reached.

“They will also receive approximately £2 million from the Club Benefits Programme, which states that clubs will be able to receive approximately £9,000 for each day a relevant player remains with his national team during the World Cup and the official preparation period for the tournament.”

“They [United] will also get money from Daniel James and Edinson Cavani‘s involvement due to a rule that states ‘all clubs a player has played for in the two years prior to the tournament will be compensated.”

James was away with Wales on World Cup duty for 16 days. Cavani was with Uruguay for three days more than James.

From their involvement, the 20-time English champions will receive approximately £315,000.

These figures are likely to rise even further as several of United’s players advance to the latter stages of the World Cup. As the club has a player in every quarter-final tie they are guaranteed to have representatives in the semi-finals.

