Paris Saint Germain publicly declare their stance on signing Cristiano Ronaldo



French giants Paris St-Germain will not be signing former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was released by United in November after a venomous interview with Piers Morgan in which he smeared the club and Erik ten Hag.

Since then, the 37-year-old has been linked to a host of clubs, but most in Europe have moved to reject the chance to sign him.

The strongest offers from Ronaldo have come from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr offering him a mega-money three-year deal to become the face of the team and the country’s domestic league.

The latest club that has come out to declare its disinterest in procuring Ronaldo’s services is PSG through their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports and had his say on the rumours tying the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to a switch to Le Parc des Princes.

Khelaifi said, “He’s a legend, a star. I admire him as a footballer and I really like him as a player and professional. He’s a fantastic player. It’s incredible what he does at the age of 37.”

“But all clubs want him. For us, the problem is that we already have that position occupied.”

“It’s not easy to replace who we have in that position with him. Honestly, for us, it would be impossible.”

True to Khelaifi’s words, it would be hard to see where Ronaldo would fit in PSG’s star-studded forward line that consists of the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

It seems like Ronaldo’s options may be running out and the player may have to accept the Saudi offer.

Certainly, his situation and how it develops is one to keep an eye on going forward.

