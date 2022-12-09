Video: Amad Diallo’s Millwall masterclass a strong case for Man United opportunity



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo could be given an opportunity with the first team under Erik ten Hag.

The Ivorian, who is currently on loan at Sunderland, has steadily seen his spell with the Black Cats grow from strength to strength.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has made no secret of his admiration for Diallo, who is also becoming a cult hero at the Stadium of Light.

Recently against Millwall, Diallo had an excellent performance, which he capped off with a brilliant goal.

The 20-year-old showed his talent, especially in his favoured right-wing position where he thrived to significant effect.

Against Millwall, Diallo was brilliant with his feet and attacking forays inside the opposition’s box.

Even from a defensive point of view, the youngster executed his responsibilities well. He tracked back whenever needed to and was aggressive in his tackling and duels.

This is something Diallo has been criticised for at Old Trafford – his perceived lack of physicality that is needed in England’s top-flight.

But perhaps what was most impressive about Diallo’s display against Millwall was his incredible ability on the ball.

His technical aptness was evident for all to see with regard to how he manipulated the ball and linked play with his teammates.

Amad Diallo vs Millwall | Another strong performance for the Manchester United loanee #TouchlineFracas pic.twitter.com/BFVIQcUcWu — MUGA (@TLF_MUGA) December 8, 2022

With United’s struggles in the attacking department and lack of depth on the right flank which is Antony’s position, there is a case for Diallo to be involved more with the senior team and become a more prominent member of the squad.

He is more than able to deputise Antony and even provide competition for him. At the moment, his performances on loan speak for themselves. Hopefully, Ten Hag and his coaching staff give him the chance to prove himself in a United shirt.

