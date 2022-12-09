Yann Sommer to consider his future following Switzerland’s World Cup exit



After Switzerland’s abrupt end to their World Cup campaign, Manchester United target Yann Sommer is about to embark on a tough six months as he decides his future.

The goalkeeper is reportedly considering his next steps as his contract enters the final months once the January transfer window opens.

Last summer, he was heavily linked with a move to Man United but the club decided to go for Martin Dubravka on loan instead.

Starting next month, Sommer will be able to discuss a potential free transfer for next season.

According to 11Freunde, more than eight years after signing for Borussia Monchengladbach, Sommer is faced with one last big decision, either extending his contract or signing elsewhere.

It is reported that United are looking to find a long term successor to number one, David de Gea, who also has a contract expiring at the end of the season.

While the club has the option to extend this deal by a further year, it is expected that Erik ten Hag will add a new goalkeeper to the squad.

Dubravka reportedly has a clause in his contract to make his loan move permanent but United may well avoid any way of this activating as his few performances so far for the club have been less than impressive.

It seems unlikely that Swiss international Sommer will reject a high-profile move if a Premier League club comes calling.

He has seen a complete overhaul at Borussia and has contributed to much of the club’s success over the years.

More recently, he broke the record for the most saves in a league match vs. Bayern Munich.

He totalled 19 saves against the league’s best and has clearly got a lot left in him before he ultimately ends his career.

He has also faced tough competition in the Champions League against the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Sommer, who is 33 years old, doesn’t seem like a long-term solution to United’s goalkeeping problems, however.

However, he clearly still has the ability to displace whoever the number one is next season if a transfer does materialise.

