Alex Telles to avoid surgery on injured knee

Alex Telles is set to avoid surgery on his knee, following the injury picked up with Brazil at the World Cup.

As reported in Sport Witness, Telles will begin his rehabilitation without the necessity of an operation.

The Manchester United left back is currently on loan at Spanish side Sevilla and is expected to return to training in February.

The news will be a relief to Telles, who would have feared the worst on the back of the diagnosis which sounded like he could have been facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Sevilla medical team reported “a grade II-III partial tear of the internal lateral ligament, plus partial involvement of the posterior cruciate ligament of the right knee”.

However, luckily for the left back, he will be able to return without going under the knife and risk further complications.

The untimely injury put an end to any hopes of appearing at the World Cup for his native Brazil, whose campaign was brought to a surprising end at the hands of Croatia, yesterday.

Telles has appeared in the majority of games for Sevilla this season, racking up thirteen appearances in total.

The Brazilian signed on deadline day for United in the summer of 2020 but despite flashes of quality has failed to recreate the form he showed at Porto on a consistent basis.

His best moment in a United shirt came in a Champions League comeback win, against Villarreal at Old Trafford.

Telles hammered home a volley from 25 yards to ignite the comeback. It was a goal which won him Goal of the Month for United and a place in the top 10 goals in the tournament overall, as voted for by UEFA.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Telles but with Luke Shaw thriving under Erik Ten Hag and Tyrell Malacia also performing well, it’s difficult to see a way back for him at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, we wish him the best in his recovery and hope he gets back to full fitness in time to have an impact for Sevilla in the latter stages of the season.