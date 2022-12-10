Antony sends heartfelt message to supporters after dramatic World Cup exit



Manchester United winger Antony has sent a passionate message to supporters barely 24 hours after Brazil’s shock exit from the World Cup.

The Selecao were dumped out of the World Cup at the quarterfinal stage by a determined Luka Modric-led Croatia on penalties.

Brazil’s Rodrygo and Marquinhos failed to convert from the spot which allowed Croatia to reach yet another semifinal.

Antony came on in the second half and made a difference but unfortunately, it was not enough as his national side’s campaign came to an end.

The United man posted a message on Instagram, reacting to the heart-breaking loss yesterday night.

Antony wrote, “First of all, I need to say how proud I am for each of you who has lived this dream with me!! It’s been years, months, weeks, days and more days thinking about bringing this title back home, the country of football.”

“And we tried everything. Every drop of sweat poured, every bug, every vibration, every dribble and goal. We made it! Today, there is the sadness of elimination, of an interrupted dream.”

He added, “However, I am sure that we will come back even stronger, more united and with the same desire to give joy to all who cheer for us. Antony who leaves Qatar today is the same one who painted the streets of Osasco dreaming of a World Cup title.”

Antony finished off his statement by reiterating that Brazil will be back and looking for a sixth World Cup title.

He urged supporters not to dwell on yesterday’s exit but look forward to future tournaments with renewed hope.

The former Ajax attacker will undoubtedly now turn all his attention to United as he looks to help the Red Devils finish the season strongly.

Antony, along with Casemiro and Fred, will now head back to join the rest of the United squad and hopefully, will be available for selection for the Carabao Cup contest against Burnley.

