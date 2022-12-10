Barcelona identify Man United’s Luke Shaw as priority left-back target in 2023



Barcelona have identified Manchester United’s Luke Shaw as a target to cover the left-back position in the Catalan club.

After losing his place early in the season to Tyrell Malacia, Shaw was handed another opportunity by Erik ten Hag and he took it.

Shaw has been superb for the Red Devils this season and has extended his fine club form to his appearances in an England shirt.

Gareth Southgate has started Shaw in every game, showing his full trust in the defender.

Sport via SportsMole reports, “Xavi’s side view Shaw as the ideal left-back acquisition, with Jordi Alba potentially leaving the club next year in search of pastures new.”

“Alba’s departure would put Barcelona in the market for another left-sided full-back, and Shaw has seemingly emerged as a genuine target due to his contract situation.”

“The La Liga giants are also believed to be considering moves for Diogo Dalot and Fred, with the duo’s contracts with the 20-time English champions expiring next June.”

Barcelona have two other left-backs apart from the experienced Alba in their books – Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso.

Balde is said to be in advanced discussions with the club over fresh terms that will keep him at Camp Nou for the considerable future.

Alonso, while naturally a left-sided full-back, has mostly been deployed by Xavi as a centre-back, hence the need for Shaw.

Shaw’s main point of attraction lies in the fact that he’ll be a free agent at the end of the current season. United however have the option of triggering a one-year extension clause on his deal.

United should move quickly to secure Shaw’s future before Barca tightens their grip on him.

