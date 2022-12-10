Cody Gakpo’s Netherlands exit World Cup as star targeted for January transfer

Cody Gakpo’s dream-like World Cup has ended dramatically at the hands of Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Despite being the Netherlands’ danger man for most of the tournament, Gakpo posed very little threat.

After 90 minutes of play and a total of 40 min extra time, the two teams stood at 2-2.

While Oranjes did not have many chances, they made the most of their two shots on goal. Argentina will be relieved that they clawed back a win after squandering a 2-0 lead.

Heartbreak in a game of four halves

The Argentinians broke Dutch hearts with a 4-3 win on penalties.

Their keeper, Emiliano Martinez, was the joint hero of the day alongside the mercurial Messi.

Messi scored, assisted and converted his shoot out penalty, while Martinez delivered two brilliant saves in the penalty shootout.

Erik ten Hag might very well be mourning the exit of the Dutch team from Qatar 2022, but there is still business to be done.

The Manchester United attack has been left threadbare with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back to business

23-year-old Gakpo is reportedly a top target for the Red Devils. The PSV forward’s World Cup dreams may have ended, but the bidding will have just begun.

Gakpo entered the World Cup tournament in red-hot form. This season alone, Gakpo has played a role in 26 goals for PSV in the Eredivisie.

He has notched up 12 goals and 14 assists. His World Cup tally ends with three goals – an impressive haul for a precocious young talent.

PSV are reportedly open to selling their star forward in January. The attacker is valued at about £50 million and will likely receive a flurry of offers following the Dutch team’s exit.

Ten Hag will be keen to get United Gakpo’s signature ahead of the competition. Gakpo’s direct style of play will be a welcome addition to the Red Devils’ dressing room.