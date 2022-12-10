Despite France loss, Harry Maguire to return to Manchester United with renewed confidence



It was not to be in the end as England exited the World Cup at the quarterfinal stage for the sixth time in their history, after losing 1-2 to defending champions France on Saturday.

Skipper Harry Kane had the chance to go past Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time top-scorer and draw his side level, but ended up sending his penalty kick way over the bar.

The Three Lions can definitely be proud of their efforts despite the tough loss as most of the time they dominated proceedings against the French.

The best player on the pitch was Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, who was awarded the joint highest score of 7.1 by Sofascore.

Maguire had a brilliant WC

The French media had highlighted Maguire as the weak link in England’s armour and had asked their team to take the game to the 29-year-old.

But Maguire withstood all challenges and was on top for most of the game except for France’s second goal when he was beaten by Olivier Giroud.

And he had come close to putting England ahead in the tie when he met Jordan Henderson’s free-kick firmly but saw his powerful header clip the outside of the post.

The statistics back it up. He won a total of seven duels and made as many as four clearances and also made one crucial interception and tackle.

The United centre-back had 101 touches of the ball and completed 78 passes to end the game with an impressive passing accuracy of 86%.

And his passing was flawless as usual, as the former Leicester City man completed seven long balls and also had one shot on target.

A confident Maguire can be big boost for ETH

With Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane heading to the semifinals of the World Cup, United’s back-line lacked a solid leader considering their EFL Cup clash against Burnley.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased to get back his skipper for the contest with Victor Lindelof the only senior centre-back at the club currently.

His form during the quadrennial showpiece will boost his confidence ahead of his United return and Ten Hag can benefit immensely with his other options currently unavailable.

