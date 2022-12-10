Joao Felix has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford amidst interest from Newcastle United



Wantaway Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix prefers a move to Manchester United compared to Newcastle United.

Jacque Talbot reports that Felix views himself as a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and would favour a move to Old Trafford.

Talbot relays, “Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Joao Felix, FootballTransfers understands, but the Atletico Madrid star’s preference is to land a transfer to Manchester United.”

“Eddie Howe wants to learn more about the player’s personality, while the uncertainty of Champions League football remains a sticking point. Felix has reservations about joining a side whose project is still in its infancy.”

“Felix, who was named Atletico Madrid Player of the Year in 2021/22, shares the same agency as Ronaldo and the player strongly desires a move to Old Trafford.”

United’s chance to beat the Magpies and get a deal over the line for Felix is boosted by the fact that Newcastle are not especially keen on rupturing their wage structure even though they believe he could be acquired for a cut price.

Recently, Atletico Madrid’s CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín confirmed that the Spanish giants will consider bids for the Portuguese attacker.

Felix’s primary motivation is drawn from the breakdown in communication with manager Diego Simeone.

Talbot however stipulates that Paris Saint-Germain represents the most likely destination for the 23-year-old forward.

Beyond PSG, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also possible suitors for Felix.

The La Liga giants are receptive to a loan with an option to buy for around €100-140m in the summer but it’s unclear whether they would accept staggered payments.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils move for Felix. His display against Switzerland certainly made a strong case for consideration.

