Jose Mourinho’s Roma are interested in Manchester United outcast Aaron Wan-Bissaka



New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag solved quite a few problems during the summer transfer window through his five permanent signings.

He improved a leaky defence and solidified his midfield while adding guile and creativity, changes that fans had been crying out for since the last few seasons.

However, considering the rebuilding job the Dutchman has taken on, it sis safe to say that it will take a couple more transfer windows to rectify the situation fully.

The January window is known to be notoriously difficult to deal in but the right-back spot has been a source of worry since the season started.

AWB’s struggles

Diogo Dalot is the undisputed starter under the former Ajax boss but he does not have a deputy to take over on the rare occasions he needs a rest or is suspended.

United had to face the issue against Fulham with left-back Tyrell Malacia stepping in to cover for the suspended Portuguese. United are desperately trying to get the 23-year-old to sign a long-term extension.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, on the other hand, has lost his place under Ten Hag and has managed only four minutes of action so far this campaign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been lined up for a January switch to AS Roma, possibly a loan with a right of redemption. A good replacement for Karsdorp ? pic.twitter.com/ImKbES44Gv — MourinhoXtra™ (@Mourinho_Xtra) December 10, 2022

He suffered a mysterious injury for which no explanation was given and on his return against Cadiz in a friendly, the English full-back looked leggy and below-par.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United are trying to offload the 25-year-old in January and are looking to bring in a replacement as soon as possible.

Roma could solve United’s headaches

United had spent an initial £45 million and are looking to recoup as much as possible from a sale. So far, very few clubs have shown interest in a permanent switch due to United’s asking price and the player’s wages.

According to Calciomercato, “The name of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in fashion again in the Roma house. He had already been approached in the last two transfer windows.”

The publication further states that the Red Devils are open to two possibilities — a loan deal with an option to buy or a permanent transfer. Wan-Bissaka’s contract is set to end in 2024 so a solution needs to be found as soon as possible.

“For Rome, the first path would be more feasible, perhaps with a right of redemption. The salary would be within reach. The full-back earns 4.5 million a season, but considering that half is gone, it would cost just over 2.”

A sale to Jose Mourinho‘s team could potentially open up a spot in the squad and provide United with the option of going after a replacement in January itself.

