Lisandro Martinez in tears after Argentina’s dramatic win against the Netherlands



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was in tears after Argentina’s penalty shoot-out victory against the Netherlands.

An intense game that ended in a 2-2 stalemate after extra time went to penalties. Emiliano Martinez‘s heroics in goal sent Argentina through to the semi-finals where they will face Croatia.

The United defender, Martinez, started the game and as always, put in a superb performance before he was substituted by Lionel Scaloni in response to Louis van Gaal‘s attacking changes.

The 24-year-old was jubilant after the game, joining his teammates and Lionel Messi in euphoric celebrations.

A clearly emotional Martinez spoke to the press after the game and had his say on the Albiceleste’s triumph against the determined Dutch.

Martinez was in tears and despite the interviewer’s best efforts to calm him down, was not able to subdue his joy. He said, “It was just incredible.”

“I just freed [when Lautaro scored], because we didn’t deserve to end like that.”

“We were much better than them — I want to hug everyone the players, the coaching staff.. everyone.”

Argentina will undoubtedly be fancying their chances against Croatia but will be wary of the threat posed by some of their key players like Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic just to mention a few.

Croatia showed their mettle against Brazil, who were seen by many as one of the favourites to lift their sixth World Cup crown.

Martinez will be crucial to Scaloni’s plans in the semi-finals. His defensive awareness and never-say-die attitude will be needed should Argentina hope to get past a tricky opponent in Croatia.

Hopefully, Martinez will continue his fine run and become a World Champion and return to United with renewed energy and focus.

