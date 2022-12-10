Match report: Real Betis 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester United have lost their second friendly out in Spain as Real Betis beat them 1-0.

United started the game on the front foot with Alejandro Garnacho making a good run in the opening five minutes, cutting inside and laying it off for Martial but his pass inside the box was cut out by the hosts.

McTominay, who was the captain once again tonight, had a shot from range but it was off target.

United weren’t the only ones with chances though as Brandon Williams put in some solid blocks early on to deny Real Betis.

The best chance of the half came for the hosts as just after twenty minutes had passed they rattled the woodwork. It was a low strike from Akouokou from the edge of the box.

As the Reds breathed a sigh of relief Anthony Elanga who had something to prove after a poor performance in the first friendly, had the chance to put United ahead but again his effort went wide.

On the stroke of half-time it was Martial’s turn to strike but again he curled it wide.

Just after the break and the hosts nosed ahead. Nabil Fekir finished off a nice bit of link up play with a low shot which found the back of the net.

Ten Hag gave a number of academy players chance to shine today; Noam Emeran had a chance to equalise but his powerful left-footed shot went just wide.

The only players who played the full 90 minutes were Lindelof and McTominay.

Tom Heaton, a second half sub for De Gea, had a lot of work to do as he was called into action several times and pulled off a few good saves.

Wan-Bissaka searched for an equaliser too as he played higher up the pitch. He attempted to volley a cross at the back post but didn’t connect with it properly.

It was a disappointing end to the Reds’ trip to Spain but positives could be taken from the energy displayed by some of the younger members of the squad who got some minutes in.