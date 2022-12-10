Player ratings: Real Betis 1-0 Man United



Manchester United lost 1-0 to Real Betis in a friendly in Spain this evening.

Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Didn’t have much to do in the 45 minutes he played.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Best performance for a while. Looked interested and tried to get forward.

Teden Mengi 6 – Shame that his opportunity was cut short through injury.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Was strong and did little wrong.

Brandon Williams 7 – Aggressive and positive. Did well.

Scott McTominay 3 – Awful display from McTominay. One of the senior players on display but performed like a nervous debutant.

Zidane Iqbal 8 – Pulled the strings and was at the heart of everything good United did. Man of the match in red.

Anthony Elanga 6.5 – Better from Elanga after a poor run of games.

Isaac Hansen-Aaroen 4 – Poor, but was perhaps unprepared as he was a late replacement for Donny van de Beek.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 – A few decent runs, but nothing spectacular.

Anthony Martial 6.5 – Only had 45 minutes and didn’t have too much involvement.

Substitutes

Rhys Bennett 7 – Did very well.

Tom Heaton 7 – Made an excellent save to keep the score at 1-0.

Sam Murray 6.5 – Did well again.

Shola Shoretire 5.5 – Showed nothing.

Kobbie Mainoo 6.5 – A couple of nice flashes, but nothing spectacular.

Noah Emeran 6.5 – Ditto.

Joe Hugill 6 – Didn’t get many opportunities.

Marc Jurado 6 – Didn’t have time to make much impact.

Charlie Savage 6 – Didn’t have time to make much impact.