Arsenal join the race foe Joao Felix with Jorge Mendes expected in England for talks



Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal have joined the race for Erik ten Hag’s preferred attacking target, Joao Felix.

Felix could be on the move soon, news that was confirmed by Atletico Madrid’s CEO who said the Spanish giants will consider bids for the Portugal international in January.

Felix is hellbent on an exit from the Wanda Metropolitano after a breakdown in his relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

It was recently reported that Felix has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, where he will arrive as the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

His decision to prioritize United comes in the wake of interest from Newcastle United who view him as a legitimate target to spearhead their long-term project at St James’ Park.

After Portugal’s World Cup exit, Felix’s future could become clearer, with his agent Jorge Mendes making moves to grant him his wish of a move.

The Mirror reports, “Super-agent Jorge Mendes is expected in England this week for more talks about Portugal star Joao Felix’s future.”

“Having already sought out initial talks with Chelsea and Manchester United, Mendes is now hoping to speak to Newcastle and Aston Villa to see what level of interest either club might have in his client.”

“Felix is open to a switch to the Premier League. The issue facing both Newcastle and Villa is that the player wants Champions League football and neither, this season at least, can offer that.”

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants to talk to the 23-year-old in an effort to convince him to join his ranks at Villa Park.

Spanish news outlet AS relays that a third party has entered the race for Felix – Arsenal.

Hopefully, United beat their old foes to Felix’s signature and get their man.

