David de Gea cheekily responds to Real Madrid’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has given his verdict on a possible exit from Old Trafford for Alejandro Garnacho.

De Gea’s response comes after a report from Spain recently detailed that Los Merengues have earmarked Garnacho for purchase.

The report indicated that the La Liga champions view Garnacho as an alternative that aligns with their transfer strategy of signing young players destined for the biggest stage.

Speaking after yesterday’s friendly defeat, in which Real Betis won by a single goal against the Red Devils, De Gea refuted any likelihood of the club letting Garnacho go.

De Gea played in the opening 45 minutes of the game while Garnacho featured for all 90 minutes.

A Spanish reporter asked Garnacho about the reports linking him with a move to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old cleverly refused to respond to the controversial question.

De Gea jumped in and answered on his behalf, however. He simply said, “We won’t let him go.”

🚨🇦🇷 NEW: Alejandro Garnacho didn't respond to the Spanish press asking him about a move to Real Madrid and David de Gea replied: "We won't let him go." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/i5thrAsFTT — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 10, 2022

The United shot-stopper undoubtedly relayed the sentiments of almost the entire fanbase, who will not take kindly to the possibility of losing Garnacho to Florentino Perez.

It later came out that Madrid actually have no intentions of making a move for Garnacho and are betting on the talented youngster to pen a new deal that will keep him at the Theatre of Dreams for the considerable future.

In addition to this, Madrid will also give United a clear run at Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao in January, with the Spanish giants firmly focused on finalizing a deal for Brazilian sensation, Endrick.

United must quickly resolve Garnacho’s contract situation and put an end to speculation before it becomes substantial.

