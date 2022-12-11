Fred and Casemiro come in for criticism following Brazil’s shock World Cup exit

Manchester United pair Fred and Casemiro have come under fire in the aftermath of Brazil’s shock World Cup exit to Croatia in the quarterfinal.

As reported in Sport Witness, the midfield pair were singled out for criticism from journalists back in Brazil.

Brazil lost a tense game against Croatia on penalties, despite Neymar giving them the lead in the first-half of extra-time.

Iconic Brazilian ex-commentator Galvão Bueno, who is regarded as one of the most influential speakers in Brazil, took to Twitter to call out the United pair.

“Fred didn’t enter to close the midfield. What was he doing on the back line of the Brazilian attack in that throw?” he wrote of Fred.

Bueno then blamed Casemiro for the Croatian equalizer, accusing the five-time Champions League winner of leaving space which led to the killer leveller.

“Casemiro together at the entrance of the area of the opposing team! There is space left! It was the ball of the match! And it was! He got the goal!” he wrote.

The criticism, of Casemiro in particular, is an example of how fickle the world of football can be; a hero after his stunning winner against Switzerland and general high level of performance in the tournament now counts for nothing after Brazil’s unexpected, early exit.

Brazil’s talisman, Neymar, had also recently took to his own Twitter page to label Casemiro as the best midfielder in the world. Similar sentiments were echoed but Brazilian boss, Tite.

“Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time.” said Neymar.

Brazil will be rightly disappointed with their quarter final stage exit in Qatar, having been the favourites to lift the trophy.

On a positive side for United, Erik ten Hag will have the pair back quicker than expected and they may even be available for the Carabao Cup fixture against Burnley, two days after the final.

If not, they will almost certainly be set for the return of the Premier League, against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, on December 27th .

With the World Cup now at the semi-final stage, United have just two players left in Qatar; Raphael Varane of France and Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez, both of whom are favourites to get to the final next Sunday.