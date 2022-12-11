Kim Min-jae: Manchester United interested in Napoli defender



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Napoli centre back Kim Min-Jae.

The player was offered to United for £3 million 18 months back before moving to Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

He was later sold to Napoli for £16m.

Kim has more than sufficiently replaced Kalidiou Koulibaly at the Italian club.

Moreover, the 26 year old has been one of the standout defenders in the Qatar World Cup.

The Mirror states:

“Questions are now being asked within Old Trafford why the club didn’t follow up their interest in the 26-year-old who has proved more than a suitable replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who left for Chelsea.”

“A £38million release clause in his contract has left the Italians vulnerable to bids from a growing number of suitors, which also now includes Real Madrid.”

“Napoli will hope to fend off interest in January and are already preparing an improved contract, with boss Luciano Spalletti desperate to keep hold of his first choice centre-back.”

Kim would be a good addition to United’s backline.

His towering physique would compliment Lisandro Martinez in case there are injury issues around Raphael Varane.

While a centre back is no a priority for United, this is a player they would love to get their hands on.

For the given price, he would be a bargain!