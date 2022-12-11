Manchester United club doctor to leave in January after 16 years of service

After a 16-year tenure at Manchester United, Steve McNally is stepping down from his position as club doctor.

He will take up a new role at PGMOL, the organisation responsible for match officials in English professional football.

Manchester United shared the news via their official Twitter platform, saying:

“After 16 years of immense service, our club doctor, Steve McNally, is to leave Manchester United. Under his leadership, the club has been at the forefront of innovation in sports medicine and science. We are enormously grateful to Steve and wish him every success in his new role.”

After 16 years of immense service, our club doctor, Steve McNally, is to leave Manchester United. Under his leadership, the club has been at the forefront of innovation in sports medicine & science. We are enormously grateful to Steve & wish him every success in his new role. pic.twitter.com/oDTiAgRBmW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2022

McNally, who joined United in 2006, is currently the head of football medicine and science but will vacate the position at the end of January.

He will then become PGMOL’s new performance support director.

John Murtough, the Red Devils football director, paid tribute, saying: “Steve’s contribution over the past 16 years has been immense, and I’d like to thank him, on behalf of everyone at Manchester United, for everything he has done on and off the pitch for our players, colleagues and the wider club.

John Murtough, Football Director: "I’d like to thank Steve for everything he has done for our players, colleagues and the wider club. "We will continue to benefit from his legacy through the first-class medical and sports science infrastructure and team he has built."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/QkHjbsdpma — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2022

McNally will be replaced in the interim by Dr. Jim Moxon.

Moxon most recently worked as the club doctor for fierce rivals Liverpool and has already begun shadowing McNally.

Moxon’s role will be pivotal in ensuring a smooth transition while United continue their search for a successor.

The news comes as the latest instalment of changes at the club. United will be eager to regain their pre-World Cup momentum and former glory sooner rather than later.

This transitional period, alongside the January transfer window, will play a significant role in how United finishes the 22/23 season.