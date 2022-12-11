Match report: Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United



United have earned a draw in the Manchester Derby despite being the better team for much of the game.

United began the game calm and collected.

Some pressure from the Blues came around five minutes in after a free kick was given away on the edge of the box. It was defended well by Leah Galton but it led to a series of three corners, all of which were dealt with well by the Reds’ defence.

Galton was making some good runs but there was no one to get on the end of her crosses.

The first chance came for City but it was well wide.

It was United who made the breakthrough though, a brilliant run from Galton again saw her dance into the box and after a lovely little one two with Toone she slotted it home in the 27th minute.

City were pressing for the equaliser and had a few chances but Earps moved her feet well, getting across to make the saves look easy.

Just before half time, United had a chance to make it two. Parris did well but her cross was too close to Roebuck.

The first chance of the second half came for Russo but she couldn’t quite direct her header or get enough power to challenge Roebuck.

Unfortunately the next goal came for the blue side of Manchester despite the Reds being the better side again in the second half. It was Coombs who tapped it in.

But Batlle was causing the Blues all kind of problems down the right, sitting them down with every turn.

Russo had another chance but her header was over the bar.

A close one ensued as Galton put a brilliant ball in the box and Roebuck almost fumbled it into her own net.

United were playing some quality football but they just couldn’t finish it off.

A chance came again for the Reds in injury time as a mistake at the back led to Galton putting a lovely cross in and Lucia Garcia was waiting but City got back to defend, albeit sloppily.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Le Tissier, Blundell, Turner, Zelem, Ladd, Toone, Parris (Thomas), Galton, Russo (Garcia)

