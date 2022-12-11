Paris Saint-Germain aim to take advantage o f Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United contract situation



Despite being the superior side for the majority of the contest, England went out at the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup yet again, after suffering a heart-breaking 1-2 loss at the hands of defending champions France.

Harry Kane‘s missed penalty proved to be the difference in the end as the Three Lions crashed out yet again. While Gareth Southgate deserves praise for the results he has got since taking over, the England boss has always been shy of taking risks.

On Saturday, he should have brought on England’s top scorer Marcus Rashford much earlier than he did. The Manchester United man has been in top from recently.

He had the chance to equalise with a late free-kick but it went just over the bar. Despite the cruel exit, the Mancunian will return to United with renewed vigour and confidence.

England’s loss is United’s gain

Erik ten Hag‘s forward options are very limited at the moment and he will be banking on the 25-year-old to continue in the same vein for his club.

Rashford is currently United’s top scorer with eight goals in 19 appearances but the club are currently trying to get the academy graduate to sign a long-term contract.

Due to the World Cup, talks could not progress but the club hold the option of triggering a one-year extension clause in his contract.

🗣️ “He’s another player who’s amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him.” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is a big fan of Marcus Rashford. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RGpobXido3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 8, 2022

Unless it is activated, foreign clubs can begin speaking with the player and try and close a 2023 summer deal on a free. So far, Paris Saint-Germain seem to be his main suitors.

As previously reported on The Peoples Person, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had openly revealed their admiration for the United attacker and had mentioned they had been in touch last summer as well.

As reported by The Mirror, “Paris Saint-Germain are willing to make Marcus Rashford one of the best-paid players on the planet in a bid to beat Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Betis to his signature.

PSG eyeing free move for Rashford

“PSG are understood to be putting together a package that could be worth up to £850,000 a week for the 25-year-old, who will be out of contract at United in the summer and is free to negotiate with overseas teams from next month.”

Despite the Bavarian giants’ interest, they will not be able to splurge such a huge amount in wages. Surprisingly, Betis, whom United faced in a friendly on Saturday, will be able to pay around £500,000 a week.

Currently, Rashford’s wages are around £200,000 a week and he will be eyeing a raise considering his importance to Ten Hag’s project at the Old Trafford.

United will be desperate to get Rashford to sign on the dotted lines to avoid such a scenario from occurring. It is believed the local superstar believes in Ten Hag’s vision and is open to a long-term stay at his boyhood club.

