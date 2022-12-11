Pele sends a message to Antony after heartbreaking World Cup elimination



Brazilian legend Pele has offered a comforting word to the heartbroken Antony after Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup.

Brazil crashed out of the Qatar tournament after losing on penalties to Croatia.

Manchester United’s Antony came on as a substitute in the second half for the Seleçao and made a difference.

However, it was not enough as the South American team lost on penalties to Croatia, who will now face Argentina in the semi-finals.

A day after the defeat, a disappointed Antony took to social media to express his sorrow at Brazil’s dumping.

Antony expressed his pride at being selected by the now departed Tite to sport the Brazilian shirt and thanked supporters for their unconditional support throughout the competition.

The winger also made a vow, saying that he alongside the national team would come stronger than ever and would use their predicament as a learning opportunity.

Football legend Pele responded to Antony’s emotional message in classic fashion.

Pele wrote, “You [Antony] are part of the upcoming generation.”

“Don’t give up and stay strong.”

🚨🇧🇷 Pele’s response to Antony’s World Cup elimination post: “You are part of the upcoming generation. Don’t give up & stay strong. The story is just beginning.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/aspELl4FjI — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 11, 2022

The 82-year-old three-time World Cup winner added in his delightful reply to the United man, “The story is just the beginning.”

These words of encouragement coming from a person of Pele’s calibre will bode well for the United attacker’s confidence going forward.

That he has the support of such a former player, widely considered by many as one of the greatest to ever play the sport, will do Antony a world of good.

Hopefully, Antony can brush off the ghosts of Brazil’s World Cup horror show and concentrate on helping United finish the season strongly.

