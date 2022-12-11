Real Madrid give Manchester United clear January run at Erik ten Hag’s priority forwards



Spanish giants Real Madrid will not be competing with Manchester United for the signings of some of the Red Devils’ forward targets.

Real Madrid will also not be looking to pry Alejandro Garnacho from United’s hands.

Recently, a report emerged that indicated Madrid are eyeing a deal for Garnacho, with a view to taking advantage of his contract situation at Old Trafford.

The Spanish side, it was said, was keen on Garnacho as an extension of their policy to sign the world’s best youngsters who are more than guaranteed of making it on the big stage.

Los Merengues have been successful with their approach, signing Vinicius Jr, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and are now on the verge of procuring Endrick’s services.

In addition to dropping their interest in the Argentine. Madrid will also not compete with United for the signings of Cody Gakpo and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

SportWitness reports, “Like with AC Milan’s Rafael Leão and PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, there is no interest from Los Blancos to sign Garnacho.”

“Carlo Ancelotti’s side have closed the door on the possibility of signing Leão, Gakpo and the Manchester United player after the trio were offered to them for the winter market.”

“In fact, the Spanish champions are ‘betting’ on the wideman to sign a new deal at Manchester United than leave Old Trafford.”

United’s chances of getting Gakpo and Leao are boosted by the fact that the La Liga champions have decided not to sign any players in January, with their focus firmly on the Endrick operation.

The club must therefore move with haste, identify their targets and tie him down during the winter window.

Club chiefs should also resolve Garnacho’s contract situation to ward off interested suitors.

