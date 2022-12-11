West Ham exploring January loan deal for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could finally be offered a solution in the way of exiting the club.

United’s Premier League rivals, West Ham, are interested in taking the player in January on a loan deal.

This is according to a relatively reliable source for West Ham news, ExWHUEMployee who reports, “West Ham like Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United.”

“A possible loan move could be explored.”

🚨 NEW: West Ham like Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United & a possible loan move could be explored. @ExWHUEmployee #MUFC 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 10, 2022

This is not the first time the Englishman has been linked with a move to David Moyes’s side.

Over the summer, alongside Crystal Palace, West Ham was the other party strongly reported to be interested in taking Wan-Bissaka.

When Erik ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford, he more than made it clear that the 25-year-old was not in his plans going forward.

Ten Hag opted for the resurgent Diogo Dalot as his starting right-back, limiting Wan-Bissaka to only four minutes in the Premier League this campaign.

Recently, reliable transfer expert and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano relayed that United’s plan is to offer Dalot a new and improved deal that would keep him at Old Trafford for the considerable future.

The club would then look to tap into the market for another right-back to deputise for Dalot and compete with him for a regular starting berth.

Some of the names that have been mentioned include Dutch footballer Jeremie Frimpong and Lyon’s Malo Gusto who is also on the radar of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Wan-Bissaka’s potential departure to West Ham will come as good news to United supporters. It’s an open secret that the team needs better than he can offer, and an exit would facilitate this.

Wan-Bissaka’s departure would also allow his not inconsiderable wages to be offset from the club’s books. The player is said to be on around £90,000-a-week.

