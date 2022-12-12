Malo Gusto is included in the list of Manchester United right-back transfer targets



Malo Gusto has been linked with a January transfer to Manchester United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks likely to be leaving in the coming weeks after a mixture of injuries and failing to impress since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

Diogo Dalot has been in the form of his life after being introduced as a starter under last season’s caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick.

This season, he managed to make Portugal’s World Cup squad after impressive matches under new manager Erik ten Hag.

He has played in all but one game this season and the manager has spoken about the need to bring in a reliable backup considering his workload.

According to Florian Plettenberg, who is a reporter for Sky Sports, Gusto is very highly rated at United.

The Peoples Person reported that the club were interested in the 19-year-old last month.

Excl. Malo #Gusto: The 19 y/o is very high rated at #MUFC and one of several top transfer targets as a right back. #Frimpong is still in. Ten Hag is pushing for #Dumfries. Gusto would be a big solution in summer 23. Bosses estimate a price tag of around €30-40m. @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zz0ikYoHcA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 12, 2022

Florian says in the tweet “Excl. Malo #Gusto: The 19 y/o is very high rated at #MUFC and one of several top transfer targets as a right back.”

“#Frimpong is still in. Ten Hag is pushing for #Dumfries.”

“Gusto would be a big solution in summer 23. Bosses estimate a price tag of around €30-40m.”

It’s clear to see that Ten Hag is lining up a bunch of targets to replace Wan-Bissaka if he ends up leaving.

A move for Gusto seems more likely in the summer, considering the financial situation at the club.

For now, it seems like the club’s priority is to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the club’s top goal-scorer last season.

Despite Gusto being just 19 years old, United fans will remember Dalot holding a backup role at a similar age.

United welcomed back both Brandon Williams and Wan-Bissaka during the mid season friendlies last week that were held in Spain.

It remains to be seen what their future at the club is with a loan move likely for Williams while United will be looking to offload Wan-Bissaka during the upcoming January window.

