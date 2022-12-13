Erik ten Hag strongly suggests that Raphael Varane is better than Harry Maguire



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had his say on club captain Harry Maguire after the defender’s heartbreaking elimination from the World Cup quarterfinals with England.

Ten Hag was quizzed on his thoughts on Maguire and what his plans for the 29-year-old are going forward.

Ten Hag spoke to The Athletic’s Andy Mitten, where he praised the Englishman for his gallant performances for the Three Lions.

The United boss branded Maguire “a good factor in England’s defensive line.”

Ten Hag was asked why he did not pick Maguire frequently for the Red Devils, instead preferring a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and World Cup-winner Raphael Varane.

The Dutchman replied, “That was nothing against him. I’m in a good position because they are consistent and stable, and our centre-halves are at a really high level.

“I can only back him. I’ve been asked many times if he is good enough (to play for me) and it is clear he is good enough to play at the highest level.”

“Then it is up to him to show that confidence on the pitch. He didn’t show that in all the games. When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects.”

Ten Hag added that these are the high standards Maguire holds himself to and must strive to achieve in order to force the coach’s hand with regard to first-team selection.

The United manager reiterated that his plan for Maguire is to help him translate his England displays into consistent performances for the Old Trafford club.

On why he prefers Varane, especially to Maguire, Ten Hag responded, “When I choose Rapha it is nothing against Harry. Sometimes it is because one player is a lot better than the other. But I think I have two or three good players there in the right centre-back position.”

Mitten asked Ten Hag whether he would consider parting ways with Maguire and selling him. Ten Hag stated that it was not in his mind and would only consider doing so if Maguire no longer wants to be part of the project at the club.

Finally, the former Ajax coach assured that the skipper’s chance would come and that the player must prepare and give himself the best possible chance to grab the opportunity with both hands when it comes.

