Indian multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani to battle it out with Amazon for Manchester United ownership



Since Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazers, there has been a bevy of interest in the 20-time English champions, both within England and from abroad.

Interested buyers include powerful individuals as well as large corporations. Among the most prominent people and companies to that have been mentioned to be interested in bidding for United include Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Amazon.

Yesterday, a report detailed how the Glazers plan to execute the sale operation, including their final asking price and deadline.

The Express indicates that Indian multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the latest to be linked with an interest regarding ownership of England’s biggest football club.

Express relays, “Ambani would certainly be an interesting candidate to take the reins at the Theatre of Dreams.”

“The Glazers’ reported asking price of £4billion will be no problem for Ambani given that he has a net worth of £75billion.”

“Ambani is a major sports fan and is keen to grow football in his homeland of India, as shown by how he helped to set up the Indian Super League.”

Ambani is of the opinion that acquiring a top Premier League club of United’s calibre, would help him in his objective of accelerating global interest in Indian sports.

What better way to do it than acquire football’s biggest and most famous commercial brand?

The Indian billionaire is not new to sports teams ownership. He owns the Indian Premier League cricket side Mumbai Indians, which has benefitted massively from his extensive investment.

It is thought that his experience in being a sports team owner sets him apart from Amazon in the takeover of United.

Both Amazon and Ambani on paper represent ideal options for United. Both parties boast significant resources that if invested into the club would go a long way in transforming the team’s fortunes.

