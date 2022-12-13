Leeds United’s Tyler Adam’s stance revealed amidst interest from Erik ten Hag



Manchester United’s interest in Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams has been rebuffed by the Yorkshire club, who have no interest in selling.

Since his arrival from RB Leipzig in a £17m deal, Adams has settled into life at Elland Road brilliantly and is one of Jesse Marsch’s trusted lieutenants.

Adams was named captain of the USA in the World Cup and enjoyed a good campaign despite the USA being knocked out by the Netherlands in the round of 16.

His stellar displays have alerted a number of clubs both domestically and abroad, with the most lucrative or attractive one being United.

TEAMtalk reports that the 23-year-old is greatly admired by Erik ten Hag, who is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

TEAMtalk relays, “We can reveal that Leeds have absolutely no intention of cashing in on Adams in January.”

“The club also feel relaxed over his future, with his deal at Leeds currently running to 2027.”

The American himself is said to be extremely comfortable at Leeds and at the moment has no interest in a departure.

Graeme Bailey indicates, “The player is also very happy at Elland Road and from what I am told he is determined to prove himself in the Premier League with Leeds.”

Leeds supporters will be relieved that Adams is intent on staying, given United’s history of grabbing their best players at the peak of their powers.

The USA international’s partnership with Marc Roca has been central to Marsch’s style of play.

Averaging 1.2 interceptions per game and four successful challenges per game, it is clear why Ten Hag is a fan of Adams, a midfield general by all accounts.

