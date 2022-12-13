Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham

Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to make a move for Dortmund and England star, Jude Bellingham.

As reported in The Independent, Saha labelled Bellingham as the ‘perfect’ singing for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha said he would love to see the midfielder make the switch from Signal Iduna Park to Old Trafford.

“I would love to see Jude Bellingham at Manchester United, not only as a fan but also because he’d be the perfect fit in the midfield.” he said.

The former United striker went on to say he feels Bellingham would be the perfect long term partner for Bruno Fernandes, with Casemiro holding the fort behind them in what would be a star-studded midfield.

“Manchester United would be an incredibly tough team to defend against if they had Jude Bellingham and Bruno Fernandes in midfield together, with Casemiro sitting behind them as cover for the defenders.” he said.

Saha feels United have been lacking energy in games and believes Bellingham would raise those levels with his explosive power, which the side needs if they are going to get back to the to level of European football.

“For quite a few years now, Manchester United have been a team who have lacked energy and fitness in games, which is not normal if you’re trying to return to the top, so that is something that Jude Bellingham would be able to bring in if he came to United.” said Saha.

Despite England’s quarter-final stage exit, Bellingham enjoyed a fantastic World Cup, enhancing his reputation as one of Europe’s finest young talents.

The Englishman has also been in great form at domestic level for Dortmund, excelling in the Bundesliga as well as producing a string of high level performances in the Champions League, this season.

It is believed Bellingham was close to signing for United before he made the move to Germany, with the club showing the player around the Carrington training complex before he opted for the move abroad.

There is a string of top clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, ready to pounce for the 19-year-old, who is widely expected to leave Dortmund next summer.

Although United need to improve in other areas, it would be almost negligent to turn down the opportunity to sign someone who has been described as a generational talent and as previously reported, the club remains keen to sign the £100 million rated young star.