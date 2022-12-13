Manchester United Women to face Sunderland or Blackburn in FA Cup

Manchester United Women have found out who they will face in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds have been drawn against Blackburn or Sunderland away, with the match to take place on either the 28th or 29th January.

Fans have been asking for the draw to be broadcast somewhere for a number of years and yesterday they were able to watch it take place on the FA Player.

Blackburn and Sunderland will play each other this coming Sunday in the third round and then it will be confirmed which side the Reds will play.

At the start of the season it was the club’s goal to achieve a top three finish in the league and to try to push for a trophy.

United play Sheffield United in the Conti Cup on Sunday which will be the team’s last game before the winter break, but the Reds have already been eliminated from the competition.

Therefore, they will be looking to mount a good run of form in the FA Cup to challenge for the trophy.

Blackburn currently sit eighth in the Championship whilst Sunderland sit second to last in 11th place, on just seven points.

However, the FA Cup usually throws up some surprises for the lower placed teams so United won’t underestimate the strength and determination that either of these teams will have on the night.

United are currently on track for a top three finish but it remains tight at the top and there is a long way to go.

Their draw against City in the derby last weekend leaves them three points ahead of fourth placed City, two points behind second place Arsenal and five points behind leaders Chelsea.

United will next play in the league on the 15th January when they will face Liverpool at home.