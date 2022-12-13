PSV Eindhoven will only entertain record bids for star attacker Cody Gakpo



When Erik ten Hag took over as the new Manchester United manager, his priorities were improving a leaky defence and adding steel and guile to a lacklustre midfield.

The Dutchman brought in Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to address those issues and the performances so far this season have vindicated his stance.

However, the issue of a lack of goals remain. Till date, the Red Devils have scored 20 times in 14 games, the second-lowest tally among the top 10 teams in the Premier League.

And following the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the team’s top scorer last season, the need to strengthen up front has become an even bigger necessity.

United’s striker search

The forwards at Ten Hag’s disposal, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have suffered from bouts of profligacy and injury which have not helped the side amass the number of goals which their performances have deserved.

The club have been linked with quite a few strikers with Cody Gakpo, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos and Memphis Depay among the leading candidates.

With regards to the PSV Eindhoven star, club DoF Marcel Brands has admitted that the club are preparing to sell their start asset in January if the price is right.

PSV director Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans” 🇳🇱 #transfers “We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. pic.twitter.com/kT26F3V5t7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2022

They will only sell if a record bid is received by them and they are aware of the interest Gakpo has generated since his World Cup heroics.

One thing is for certain, the prices being quoted back in the summer will not be entertained as at that time they eyes of the world were not on him.

“You have to be realistic. When you talk about Cody Gakpo and the price tag, how many clubs are able to buy a player of that calibre? You are talking about maybe 10 or 12 clubs in Europe,” Brands told the PSV supporters’ club talk show Eeuwig Trouw.

“You have to need a player in that position and be able and willing to spend the money in January, which is normally less hectic than the summer. We have yet to see if it all happens. He has no clause or anything.

Gakpo can be sold in January but can United afford him?

“And no amounts have been agreed on either. The agreements that were made were there before my time. Amounts have not been discussed, but if the right club comes that Cody would like to go.”

“Those agreements were already made before I came. It must be a record transfer for PSV anyway. Then you know in which direction it should go.”

Interestingly, PSV have yet to receive any offer and the forward is currently on a ten-day break after which he will return to his club.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can pull off this stunning transfer considering the prices being quoted and their current financial status.

As reported previously, United currently are yet to pay outstanding transfer instalments to other clubs of £306m. And Gakpo will definitely not be available for €40million.

