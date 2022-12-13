Robin van Persie spotted at Carrington as he seeks counsel from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag



When Erik ten Hag was announced as new Manchester United manager, there was a lot of speculation surrounding what kind of targets the manager would be after during the summer transfer market.

Another interesting aspect that the media wanted to find out was what the composition of his backroom staff would be with many prominent stars linked with a role.

Among the most famous names to be linked with a coaching role was former United striker Robin van Persie.

The former Dutch international had revealed that despite Ten Hag’s insistence, he chose to remain back in his homeland to be close to his family.

RVP turned down ETH

“In London, when I played at Arsenal, we moved five times,” said van Persie. “We also lived in Manchester and Istanbul.

“All in all, we were away for almost fourteen years. But then we thought ‘what’s good for the kids now?’ and felt a little stability would be nice,” RVP. as he was popularly called, was quoted as saying.

He is currently assistant to Dick Advocaat at boyhood club Feyenoord, who are currently top of the Eredivisie.

In the end, Ten Hag turned to former Treble winning coach Steven McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag to make up his backroom team.

Van Persie was spotted back at Manchester as he continues to work on his coaching badges.

The former Arsenal striker and the United boss had dined at Chinese restaurant Tattu in Spinningfields, along with their agent Kees Vos, on Monday night.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, “Ten Hag, Van Persie and Vos were pictured in discussion as they walked through Manchester city centre following a three-hour meal.”

“United sources have stressed Van Persie is not being lined up to join their coaching staff and that Ten Hag is purely assisting a friend of the club with his career development.”

The former Premier League winner was also pictured at Carrington as he spent time with Ten Hag and his coaching staff, including first-team coach Benni McCarthy, and the United squad.

Coaching badges

The United website uploaded a picture in which Van Persie is seen alongside rising stars Alejandro Garnacho and Uruguay World Cup star Facundo Pellistri.

Van Persie, who spent eight years at Premier League rivals Arsenal, made the sensational switch to United back in 2012 and fired the Red Devils to their last Premier League crown.

The Dutch hitman spent three seasons at Old Trafford during which he scored 58 times in 105 appearances. He left the Reds for Fenerbahce with whom he made an emotional comeback to Old Trafford during a Europa League tie.

There still remains a chance that due to the good relationship shared between the former striker and current manager, Van Persie might yet return to United as a first-team coach in the future.

