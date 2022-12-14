Academy Match report: Bolton Wanderers 4-0 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United’s u21s were in EFL Trophy action last night as they travelled to Bolton Wanderer’s ground for the round of 16 as one of only three u21 sides remaining in the competition.

An early chance came to United on the counter attack with some slick passing that ended with Joe Hugill playing through to Shola Shoretire to strike from 12 yards out forcing a scrambled clearance after the shot trickled under the keeper.

Bolton looked to have scored from a corner shortly after but the assistant referee’s flag came to United’s rescue.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen’s cross found the head of Noam Emeran who directed the ball towards the top right corner which was palmed away by the Bolton keeper.

Into the second half, a big mistake from Marc Jurado opened the scoring in the 68th minute as his header back to Nathan Bishop was too short, allowing Dapo Afolayan to race in slot into an open net after rounding Bishop.

The opening goal would see the floodgates open as Bolton doubled their lead just eight minutes later.

A free kick from the left side of the box caught Bishop flat footed as Aaron Morley curled the ball inside the near post.

A loose pass from Zidane Iqbal was the catalyst for Bolton’s third late on, launching a quick counter. Amadou Bakayoko’s curling effort to the back was helped into the net by United’s substitute, Sonny Aljofree.

Another turnover by United in the dying seconds would give Bolton their fourth to seal the match.

Iqbal couldn’t control the pass from Aljofree into midfield and Bolton were quick to attack and crossed to the back post for an easy tap in by Conor Bradley.

The loss saw United crash out of the competition, along with both of the other remaining u21 sides, Chelsea and Everton, who coincidentally both also conceded four in their defeats.

United: Bishop, Murray, Hardley, Bernard (Aljofree 88), Jurado, Savage, Iqbal, Hansen-Aaroen (Collyer 69), Shoretire, Emeran, Hugill (McNeill 68)

Unused subs: Kambwala, Mastny, Oyedele, Norkett