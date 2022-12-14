Alessia Russo wins Man United Player of the Month award but exit rumours continue

Alessia Russo has been named Fans’ Player of the Month for November.

Russo scored two goals in two appearances, including the injury time winner against Arsenal away at the Emirates in front of over 40,000 fans.

At the beginning of the month, United hosted current Champions Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village in front of a club record attendance at that ground of over 6,000.

Although the Blues came out on top, beating United 3-1, it was Russo that gave the Reds a fighting chance getting a goal back when they were 2-0 down.

Despite the home defeat, United dusted themselves off and travelled to London to face Arsenal a couple of weeks later and pulled off a wonderful comeback late on to beat the Gunners 3-2.

Russo pipped the likes of Brighton’s Danielle Carter, Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly, Man City’s Khadija Shaw, former Red Lauren James, and her Chelsea team-mate Sam Kerr to the award.

She has put in a strong performance in December too, netting in United’s 5-0 victory at Old Trafford against Villa and causing City problems in the Manchester derby too.

However, it’s not all good news for the Reds as after this latest achievement for Russo, rumours have reignited about her exit from the club.

🚨🚨🚨

Alessia Mia Teresa Russo is now attracting interest from abroad with Real Madrid throwing their hat in the sweepstakes, difficult negotiation with United continues who are unlikely to sell in Jan. #MUWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/Gdfdi9BQ55 — The Guru, 🐦 PhD. 🕵️‍♂️ (@ajabbaruk) December 13, 2022

Reports suggest that Real Madrid have joined the race to sign the United and Lionesses star.

This adds to the rumours that Olympique Lyonnais are also keen to sign the 23 year old.

It is unlikely a January transfer will happen and Marc Skinner is keen to keep the striker but Russo has been stalling on signing a new contract with the Reds.

It is hoped that gaining a spot in next year’s Champions League, should United secure a top three finish, will be enough to keep Russo – a lifelong United fan – at the club.