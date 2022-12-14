Denzel Dumfries could leave Inter Milan following impressive World Cup performances



Inter Milan are preparing to sell reported Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries at the end of the season.

It has been a difficult year for the Italian club financially after winning Serie A during the 20/21 season.

Since then, the club has faced a number of ownership issues after it was reported that the club is suffering from huge debts.

It looks increasingly likely that Inter will have to sell a number of their highly profitable players in the upcoming transfer windows.

According to calciomercato.com, an Italian outlet, it is almost certain that by the end of the season a big player at the club will be sold.

Manager Simone Inzaghi and Giuseppe Marotta, the CEO of Sport, do not want to lose Dumfries in January.

They fear it would weaken the squad considerably without having the time to find a suitable replacement in the market.

Dumfries had a successful World Cup outing despite his country failing to make the Semi Finals.

With the outstanding performances in the competition, the interest surrounding Dumfries has increased across Europe.

The outlet reports that Chelsea are seen as the current front runners after previously being linked to the right-back.

However, United boss Erik ten Hag believes he can get ahead in the race to sign the talented defender.

Fabrizio Romano has provided a huge update on whether United are actually negotiating with Inter to sign Dumfries.

He said in his daily briefing through Caught Offside, “I can add that Manchester United are not in negotiations to sign Denzel Dumfries as of now. Let’s see if that changes, but for now their priority is a new contract for Dalot.

The Red Devils are perhaps more desperate to sign an attacker during the January transfer window following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit last month.

