Former Moroccan player wants Hakim Ziyech to join Manchester United

Hakim Ziyech has been urged to leave Chelsea to join Manchester United in January.

The 29 year old has been amazing for his country this FIFA World Cup, propelling them to the semi-finals.

Despite his frustrating time at Chelsea, Ziyech has looked like a different player for Morocco.

Former Moroccan player Mustafa El Haddaoui feels he needs to leave Chelsea and join United in the winter transfer window:

“Now we’re seeing Hakim’s potential; we can see what he’s capable of. He has a lot to offer.”

“He needs to leave Chelsea and go to Manchester United because the former Ajax manager [Ten Hag] wanted him.”

“He will bounce back, but he needs to leave Chelsea during the winter transfer market.”

United legend Roy Keane praised Ziyech’s performances at the World Cup.

“Hakim Ziyech seems like a different player – it’s a different environment, sometimes players struggle at the club level, but the World Cup and international football can suit other personalities better.”

“Ziyech looks like a big personality for Morocco, and you don’t see that at club level for Chelsea.”

The 29 year old is admired by Erik ten Hag, his former manager at Ajax.

United are said to be looking for a striker this January, and they will be focussing all their attention on possible targets.

It is to be seen whether Ten Hag gets tempted to move for his former player, in case he decides to leave Chelsea.