France through to World Cup final after win against Morocco

France secured their place in the 2022 World Cup final with a hard fought win against Morocco this evening.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani were enough to take the holders through in a game Morocco more than played their part in.

France raced out the blocks and opened the scoring after just five minutes through Hernandez’s improvised finish.

Morocco grew into the game and caused the French problems before substitute Muani tapped home just seconds after replacing Ousmane Dembele for the final 10 minutes.

The African side huffed and puffed between the two goals but couldn’t find the finishing touches their neat play deserved. However, they will depart the competition with their heads held high, after an outstanding tournament.

Manchester United transfer target Kylian Mbappe didn’t have his best game of the tournament but still had a huge impact on the result, playing a part in both goals.

The opener came after Mbappe had a couple of bites at an Antoine Griezmann pull back, before the ball defected into the path of left-back Hernandez, for him to hook home.

Despite remaining an obvious threat on the counter attack, Mbappe was relatively quiet for the next 75 minutes before he burst into life to create the second.

Spinning and weaving past three Moroccan defenders, the PSG’s man effort on goal found its way to the back post via a deflection to fall handsomely for Muani, who couldn’t miss from two yards out.

United defender Raphael Varane also completed the 90 minutes, defending his box well as Morocco pushed for the equaliser and had the French pinned back for large parts of the game.

Varane is now back to full fitness for his nation, who feared the worst for the centre-back after his injury suffered at Stamford Bridge in October.

Deschamps has eased Varane into the tournament and will need him at his best if the French are to retain their crown at the weekend.

France’s win sets up the most mouthwatering of finals against Argentina on Sunday. Mbappe vs Messi and sub-plots galore, strap in for what is set to be a memorable finale in Qatar.