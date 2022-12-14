From Spain: Erik ten Hag’s priority target moves to the top of Real Madrid’s transfer list



Manchester United target Jude Bellingham is now Real Madrid’s number one target in the summer of 2023.

This is according to a number of Spanish sources which indicate that Madrid and Florentino Perez are intent on bringing in Bellingham as the ideal Luka Modric replacement.

Liverpool’s reluctance to go over the odds for Bellingham and the fact that they are instead now focusing their efforts on signing Enzo Fernandez has opened a window of opportunity for Los Merengues.

Liverpool, it has been mentioned for some time, have been leading the race to sign Bellingham, but recently it emerged that the Merseyside club have an agreement in principle with Benfica for the transfer of Fernandez.

Marca reports on this development that will certainly have an impact on United’s transfer plans going forward, saying “The exit clause for the Benfica midfielder is 90 million euros, something that Liverpool have considered affordable.

“Together with the possibility of the departure of the Albiceleste international, this opens the door to an immediate operation and a clear path for Madrid’s interests [signing Bellingham].”

“Bellingham has shown in the World Cup that he is a player capable of making a difference. His game has convinced everyone, especially those within Real Madrid who saw his signing as difficult due to the high reported costs of the operation.”

AS also indicates that Bellingham is the Spanish giant’s yearning for next summer.

The La Liga champions view him as a perfect target that aligns with their policy of recruiting the best young talents destined for the biggest stage.

Preferably, while Bellingham would come in as a replacement for Modric, the Croatian’s longevity could mean that he’s still in place to guide and mentor the Englishman.

After securing Bellingham’s signature in 2023, Madrid will then focus on Endrick and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in 2024.

It seems that the Red Devils are more than out of the race to sign the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star. Currently, all the noise seems to revolve around Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City.

