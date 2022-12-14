Manchester United goalkeeping target Odysseas Vlachodimos close to signing contract extension with Benfica



When Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Manchester United after last season’s horror show, the rebuilding job that was ahead of him was a massive cause for concern.

However, in one summer transfer window, quite a few gaping holes in the squad — most notably in defence and midfield have been plugged for the time being.

As of now, the main priorities for the club in January are bringing in a deputy right-back to ease the load on Diogo Dalot and recruiting an elite centre-forward to fill up the hole left by the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another issue that has been gnawing at the back of the manager’s mind is the situation with United No 1 David de Gea. His contract is expiring next summer.

United’s goalkeeper search

For now, the manager has confirmed that the club will trigger the one-year extension option for all players whos contracts are expiring next season.

But the Dutchman does not seem to be the biggest fan of the Spaniard. While De Gea’s shot-stopping ability has been praised by the boss, his weakness with the ball at his feet and leaving his line have deemed him replaceable.

And despite his decade of service, United are said to be in the hunt for a new No 1, someone who is more closely aligned to the new manager’s philosophy.

Benfica are closing in on new deal for Odisseas Vlachodimos, imminent and set to be completed in the next days as first called by @abolapt. 🚨🔴🇬🇷 #transfers Understand new deal will be valid until June 2027, Vlachodimos’ prepared to accept after being close to Ajax last summer. pic.twitter.com/9tBA4RCUas — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

Quite a few names have been doing the rounds since summer and one of them who has stood out with his displays for his club side is Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The Greek goalie has been a revelation for Benfica this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 league games and 13 overall this season.

Such has been the Greece international’s displays for the As Águias that reserve keeper Helton has not got a single game this campaign.

His importance to the Portuguese giants can be seen from the fact he is the second foreigner with the most appearances for the side (195) after Belgian Michel Preud’homme (199).

Vlachodimos agrees contract extension

According to Record, “Benfica and Odysseas Vlachodimos have already reached an agreement for the renewal of the contract.”

“At this point, all that remains is to put a signature on the document that will keep the goalkeeper linked to the Reds until 2027. The current contract expires in 2024.”

He was also a target for Leicester City in the summer as they wanted to replace Kasper Schmeichel while Ajax were also interested at one point in the summer.

He is currently valued at €16million according to Transfermarkt but the latest contract is going to ensure his price becomes double at the very least.

That is going to be a big blow to United’s summer aspirations and it remains to be seen if United continue their pursuit of the Greek shot-stopper.

