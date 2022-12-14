Rodrigo Bentancur: Manchester United keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

According to fichajes, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Bentancur after his fantastic start to the Premier League season.

The report goes on to state:

‘Several clubs in Europe follow the situation of Rodrigo Bentancur.”

“At the moment, Manchester United and Liverpool are active in the bid for the South American midfielder, while Real Madrid observes from afar an option that seems appetising, considering the high level that his compatriot, Fede Valverde, is experiencing in the engine room of the Santiago Bernabéu.”

“With a contract in force until June 2026 and a market value of 40 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, everything points to the fact that Rodrigo Bentancur ‘s departure from Tottenham Hotspur could be closed for an excessive amount of money high.”

“It is clear that the footballer will not leave London for less than 60 million euros, at the very least.”

The 25 year old midfielder has been one of Tottenham’s standout players.

Antonio Conte has used him mainly as a box-to-box midfielder in a pivot alongside Pierre-Emile-Hojberg.

The duo have formed a strong partnership in the centre of the field.

From a United point of view, he would complement Casemiro well.

Bentancur would be the ideal number eight behind Bruno Fernandes to provide the technique and energy required in Ten Hag’s system.

However, the deal seems unlikely this January due to the hefty price tag. United can reconsider in the summer