Sofyan Amrabat links to Manchester United appear wide of the mark



Reports suggest that Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United, following his impressive displays for Morocco at the Qatar World Cup.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the Red Devils see the player as a possible alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman was United’s top target over the summer, but the club could not secure his signature, with De Jong since winning back his position in the Barcelona team under Xavier Hernandez.

Coincidentally, Barca also see Amrabat as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets and consider him amongst their most desired targets.

The report also mentions Liverpool, who want the Moroccan to join along with Jude Bellingham as they look to reinvigorate their aging midfield.

Amrabat has been a huge factor in the Atlas Lions’ historic run to the World Cup semi-finals and has probably been the tournament’s standout defensive midfielder.

At club level he has also drawn plaudits, with his performances for Fiorentina demonstrating both ability on the ball and determination in winning it.

Tottenham Hotspur were frequently linked with Amrabat well before the World Cup, with Antonio Conte a known admirer of the midfielder.

Where Man United fit into all of this is a little unclear, but it is doubtful that Erik ten Hag would see the player as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

Amrabat is comfortable enough on the ball, but he is hardly known for his defence-splitting dribbles up the pitch and often relies on his passing to progress the ball – something Christian Eriksen already does at Old Trafford, only much, much better.

The Moroccan would only really make sense to a club looking to bring him in as the more defensive of a midfield pair.

And with United having brought in arguably the best player in the world in that position via Casemiro only months ago, Amrabat does not really seem to fit into Ten Hag’s squad.

It would hardly be the first time a player’s agent drummed up interest in their client off the back of a fantastic World Cup, and Manchester United’s name is often first to be thrown into the mix.

