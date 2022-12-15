Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia confirms Manchester United talks before disastrous Ralf Rangnick decision



Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has confirmed that he held talks with Manchester United last season before the 20-time English champions took the decision to hire Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure, Garcia was one of the targets mentioned alongside former interim boss Rangnick.

Rangnick eventually took the reins temporarily at Old Trafford and to say his spell at the club was disastrous would be an understatement.

Rangnick oversaw the club’s worst finish in terms of points tally in the Premier League era.

Under his guidance, the Red Devils finished in sixth position, just enough for a Europa League spot.

The German coach’s time in the dugout was riddled with player unrest, constant stories of a turbulent dressing room and players downing tools.

Just before the season came to a halt, United confirmed that Rangnick would not take up his consultancy role and would instead dedicate his time entirely to managing the Austria national team.

According to Garcia, it could have all been different as he had come close to landing the lucrative temporary position.

Garcia said, “They [Manchester United] chose Ralf Rangnick, but I met twice with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher.”

“I came very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to go.”

“Who wouldn’t be motivated to coach United? Any coach.”

Garcia also added that United’s interest in him has since informed his ambitions – a likely reference to the fact that he could be open to managing the Red Devils in the future should the opportunity come knocking for a second time.

