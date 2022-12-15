Alex Telles’ surprising return date revealed after devastating World Cup knee injury



Manchester United loanee Alex Telles is working hard in Seville to return back to Jorge Sampaoli’s plans after his World Cup injury.

Telles suffered a serious injury in Brazil’s game against Cameroon.

So serious was the injury that it was thought Telles would require surgery to correct the situation.

However, it now seems that the full-back is on track to return ahead of schedule and still feature significantly for loan side Sevilla this season.

Spanish publication AS reports on the Brazilian’s recovery, “Alex Telles has been working during these days in the gym of the sports city of Seville with the firm intention of accelerating his recovery and being available to Jorge Sampaoli as soon as possible.”

“His injury with Brazil at the World Cup set off all the alarms at first, especially when a torn ligament was announced that aroused pessimism about his return to the pitch.”

AS adds, “Subsequent tests were more positive and it is expected that the player could be back as of February when competitions reach a higher degree of demand.”

Telles himself, as AS indicates, is hell-bent on returning in February.

Sevilla boss Sampaoli is facing a headache with regard to his selection options on the left flank.

Marcos Acuna is absent due to his World Cup obligations with tournament finalists, Argentina. It is not known when he will return. It’s likely he will be afforded a break when the Albiceleste’s participation after the final comes to an end.

Acuna is also one of the players earmarked for an exit from the Spanish club.

The shortage of options on the left has forced Sampaoli to resort to makeshift solutions during the club’s friendlies ahead of the resumption of club football.

This is why there is a heavy emphasis on Telles’ return from injury. He would almost slot in at once, giving him the chance to make his claim for a permanent stay at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium when his loan spell comes to an end.

